Embracer Group splits into three entities

Embracer Group has been consistently restructuring for a while now. With big studios either regaining independence or being sold off, it was clear something big was happening at the company.

Now, in a new press release from CEO Lars Wingefors, we see the result of all this restructuring. Embracer Group as we know it is now going to split into three separate entities. Asmodee Group, Coffee Stain & Friends, and Middle-earth Enterprises & Friends.

"Asmodee is the leading developer, publisher, and distributor of tabletop games on the planet. Coffee Stain & Friends will become the leading and most innovative developer of community-driven games for PC/Console and Mobile. Middle-earth Enterprises & Friends will be developing immersive world-class entertainment IPs, including the iconic Lord of the Rings, leveraging in-house AAA capabilities and formidable partnerships," Wingefors writes.

Talking about his role and if that will change, Wingefors wrote the following:

"I have always viewed my role as a Group CEO and main owner to be a promotor for successful entrepreneurs, gamemakers and business leaders in achieving more success. This will not change. I today also communicate my intention to form a new long-term ownership structure. This will include the current holdings in Embracer (representing approximatly 20% of the capital and 40% of the votes). I intend to remain a long-term, active, committed and supportive owner of all three entities. This structure will be based on the values and ideas that Embracer was founded upon, trust, a long-term mindset, and a desire to embrace different perspectives going forward."

What do you think about Embracer's split? Check out the full press release here if you want to read through all the details.