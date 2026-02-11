Elsa Bloodstone to join the Marvel Rivals roster as soon as Friday

HQ

The heavyweight battle between Overwatch and Marvel Rivals is continuing. The former is celebrating recent success as of the moment, but the latter doesn't intend to wait around and give up too much ground.

We say this as now the next character to join the Marvel Rivals roster has now been given a firm launch date, and it's very, very soon. The monster-hunter Elsa Bloodstone will be entering the hero-shooter as soon as February 13, so this Friday.

As for what this character will offer, the description explains: "Raised among legends and forged in blood, Elsa Bloodstone steps into Marvel Rivals as a relentless monster hunter with unmatched instincts. A master Duelist, she wields an arsenal of weapons, deadly traps, and the power to turn the hunt against her enemies - sometimes even summoning monsters to fight at her side.

"Following in her father's footsteps, Elsa thrives where danger lurks. Her prey never evades her for long... because nothing escapes a Bloodstone for long."

For a taste of Elsa Bloodstone in action, check out the character trailer below.