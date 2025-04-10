Elle Fanning reportedly cast as Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

HQ

We've been routinely reporting on the plans for the next The Hunger Games film, noting as recently as last week that the film intends to premiere in cinemas in November 2026. Now, as the movie progresses and continues to get closer to beginning proper production, a report has come out and revealed who will be taking on the duties of a younger Effie Trinket.

The character previously played by Elizabeth Banks in the main series, will seemingly be handed to Elle Fanning, with The Complete Unknown and The Great star set to explore her life before she became regarded as the escort for District 12's tributes.

This information comes from Nexus Point News, who states that this younger Effie will be tasked with being the stylist for her younger sister Prosperina, a member of Haymitch Abernathy's team, with this being the character previously played by Woody Harrelson and the main star of this prequel project.

At the moment, it seems like Charlie Plummer will take on the Haymitch responsibilities, while Ralph Fiennes may be play the middle-aged President Coriolanus Snow.