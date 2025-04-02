The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits cinemas in November 2026

Haymitch Abernathy is a fan-favourite character in the original Hunger Games movies and books, and readers have always wanted to know just how he survived his games, which were said to be some of the bloodiest in a series of violent events.

The Sunrise on the Reaping novel released last month, and a film adaptation isn't too far behind. Marking the second prequel book in Suzanne Collins' Hunger Games world, by this point studios know how much of a money-maker this IP is, and Lionsgate has given us a short tease for the Sunrise on the Reaping movie.

Sunrise on the Reaping hits theatres on the 20th of November, 2026. That's well over a year to wait and avoid spoilers if you don't want to read the book, but in that time fans will be able to speculate and react to the casting of many younger versions of fan-favourites. Haymitch's casting particularly is sure to draw a lot of eyes.