Elementallis delivers classic Zelda vibes in its launch trailer

It's no exaggeration to say that The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past changed pretty much everything when it was released in 1991, becoming one of the most influential games of all time. It was followed by a flood of similar titles with that slightly isometric bird's-eye view, and the fact is that it remains a popular game format to this day.

One example of this comes from Elementallis, which was released yesterday for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. Development began as early as 2021 when the developers sought Kickstarter funding, which resulted in them raising about six times as much money as they needed.

Already then, the Spanish developer Ankae Games described the title as "a 2D top-down adventure mimicking the style and feel of classic 2D Zelda games," and now that we've watched the launch trailer, we totally see why. Check it out below, especially if you're a fan of Link's most classic adventures.