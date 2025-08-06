Elder Scrolls Online kicks off a week of free play today

HQ

QuakeCon kicks off tomorrow, August 7 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Gravepine, Texas, bringing together multiplayer and online gaming enthusiasts for four days of activities. Zenimax wanted to join in the celebration by making Elder Scrolls Online available for free to anyone for a week, from now until 12 August.

During this period all players will be able to access the base game, experience the game with the four basic character classes and join the PvP, Battlegrounds and Alliance War modes. If you have already participated in a free-to-play period before, you will keep your previous progression, and if this is your first time, you will also get 500 crowns to spend in the in-game shop.

You can enjoy this free trial on all PC and console versions of the game. In addition, there is a special discount until 12 August for the base game and the Premium Edition - are you going to take advantage of ESO's QuakeCon offer?