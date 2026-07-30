El Niño to hit Latin America severely in the autumn

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The Latin American countries are likely to face a sever El Niño in the last quarter of the year, from October to December, as reported by Reuters. A senior official from FAO warned there's a high probability of an intense event, potentially comparable to the one they suffered in 2015.

Extreme weather in those months could mean a "double blow" to agriculture, with crops hit while supplies of fertilisers and hybrid seeds are already disrupted by the ongoing conflict at the Strait of Hormuz and the US-Iran war. The impact will vary depending on the area, so the different governments need to prepare for opposite risks at once. Some regions, such as Peru's northern coast, may face flooding, while highlands and dry corridors could suffer water scarcity. The FAO is urging early investment in infrastructure, resilient seeds and faster harvest planning as countries start to assess and prepare for what's to come.