Eight new additions for Xbox Game Pass confirmed

We're in the middle of July, and Microsoft has just announced another round of games for Xbox Game Pass for you to enjoy this summer. We already knew that Yakuza Kiwami 2 was coming, but it turns out it is getting some additional company. One of these games, The Touryst (somewhat similar to Stardew Valley), wasn't even announced for Xbox One, but now it obviously is. Here is what to expect, and when:



Forager (Console & PC) - July 16



Mount & Blade: Warband (Console) - July 16



Carrion (Console & PC) - July 23



Golf With Your Friends (PC) - July 23



Grounded - Xbox Game Preview (Console & PC) - July 28



Nowhere Prophet (Console & PC) - July 30



The Touryst (Console & PC) - July 30



Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Console & PC) - July 30



As usual, there are also a few games leaving Xbox Game Pass (July 31), so hurry up and play these if you intend to:

