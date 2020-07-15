Cookies

news
Mount & Blade: Warband

Eight new additions for Xbox Game Pass confirmed

The Xbox Game Pass games lineup is about to grow significantly with eight new games dropping this month.

We're in the middle of July, and Microsoft has just announced another round of games for Xbox Game Pass for you to enjoy this summer. We already knew that Yakuza Kiwami 2 was coming, but it turns out it is getting some additional company. One of these games, The Touryst (somewhat similar to Stardew Valley), wasn't even announced for Xbox One, but now it obviously is. Here is what to expect, and when:

Mount & Blade: Warband

As usual, there are also a few games leaving Xbox Game Pass (July 31), so hurry up and play these if you intend to:

