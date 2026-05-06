Ed Boon: "We are actively pursuing another Mortal Kombat game"

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There is credible evidence that Injustice 3 is in development, a game fans have been waiting a long time for, considering that its predecessor was released in 2017. Even before Mortal Kombat 1 came out, there were rumours that a new Injustice was on the way (the two franchises have been alternating), but in the end, it turned out to be a new Mortal Kombat.

But even though both voice actors and a former employee seem to have accidentally leaked that a new Injustice is on the way, Ed Boon, the founder and head of NetherRealm Studios as well as the creator of both game series, seems to be hinting that they're working on more Mortal Kombat. In an interview with Collider, he says:

"We are actively pursuing another Mortal Kombat game and we're definitely doing more as well. There are a lot of pots on the stove - not just with games, but with other forms of media and whatnot. We have a lot of great announcements coming up."

Everyone probably realises that more Mortal Kombat is coming in due time, and perhaps it's being developed in parallel with a new Injustice, or maybe the latter series has simply been shelved. What do you think?