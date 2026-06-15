Ecovacs X12 OmniCyclone

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It's been quite a while since we last got our hands on one of Ecovacs' absolute top-of-the-range models, but now they're back with the brand-new Ecovacs Deebot X12 OmniCyclone, a model that truly understands that the current market has stagnated somewhat, and that what's needed isn't just greater suction power, but new features and exciting new ideas.

Unfortunately, the first thing you notice is that the X12 is circular, even though Ecovacs were the first to offer a square unit that could get much deeper into corners far more easily. Even as an aesthetic difference, this set this manufacturer apart from the crowd, so it's a shame to see them drop this concept.

That said, much of it is "old" or "familiar", but there are differences. First and foremost, although this one only delivers 22,000Pa (compared to the Dreame X60's 35,000, for example), Ecovacs has focused much more on airflow instead. In tests, the X12 performs significantly better than competitors when it comes to pet hair, for example, as the airflow is considerably better. Yes, it's harder to put that in a marketing blurb on the box, but there are signs that Ecovacs has gone into greater depth with air channels and brushes that ensure this improved airflow.

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Instead of rotating mop pads, or a single vibrating plate, you get the same mop roller that Dreame has offered in their AquaRoller. This one, however, is 27 centimetres long - the full width of the unit - and it washes continuously whilst moving. This is combined with FocusJet, two intersecting water jets (possibly borrowed from their window cleaner, the Winbot), which are designed to shoot out jets at up to 46,000Pa to break down more dried-on stains.

TruePass allows it to climb over 40-millimetre thresholds; it has a 200-minute battery life and can charge 13% in 3 minutes, and AIVI 3D 4.0 can recognise objects and navigate in real-time. Yes, I'm listing these features in no particular order because, broadly speaking, Ecovacs can hold its own against the competition, and during the test period, the X12 delivered some pretty impressive results without any specific pitfalls.

Admittedly, the internal dust bin is only 250 millilitres, which means I had to reach in and empty it more often than usual, and the base station is a bit on the large side, but having said that, it's both effective and easy to maintain.

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And now that we're on the subject of the dock, there's a reason it's called "OmniCyclone". You see, this dock doesn't have a dust bag like all other robot vacuum cleaners. It has a bagless 1.6-litre container that expels dirt via a mechanical piston. In principle, it's a bit like the cyclone technology you see in a Dyson, and it works extremely effectively in practice. In principle, it's not just about saving on dust bags, but also that it's easier to empty. The bin itself is incredibly easy to access, so it really is just a matter of giving the worst of it a good shake.

All things considered, Ecovacs' latest model has really delivered, no doubt about it. It's also among the absolute most expensive, costing around £1,250. It would have been ideal if it weren't for the fact that similar competitors offer a good 13,000Pa, even though Ecovacs has focused on other aspects of the cleaning experience, and the dust bin is a bit small, but all in all, this is a true flagship. It pushes the boundaries a little and delivers everything you could expect.