Echo co-creator talks about the character getting her own live-action series: "It was very surreal to me"

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The Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced a ton of fans to more obscure superheroes and characters, not just on the big screen but also in television format on Disney+. To this end, recently the character Echo both made her appearance in the MCU via the Hawkeye series and then returned in her own limited show going by her own name. With this being the case, many more fans are familiar with Echo, despite the character being one of Marvel's newer heroes.

Echo was co-created in the late 90s by Joe Quesada and David W. Mack, and speaking about the latter comic book veteran, we had the luxury to speak with Mack during our time at Comicon Napoli, where the conversation shifted to Echo and Mack's "surreal" experience of seeing the character in live-action.

"Yeah, I started Marvel as a writer on Daredevil and they asked me to create a brand new character that became Echo, and I wrote that story, the first Echo story back in 1998. It was published in '99, and then 25 years later, there was a TV show where a real-life actress portrayed the character. It was very surreal to me. I thought the actress did a fantastic job. Her name is Alaqua Cox, who portrays Echo, and first it was portrayed in the Hawkeye series. And there were sequences and even lines in the Hawkeye show that I had written 25 years ago, and it was amazing to see it brought to real life, like Echo, but also Echo and her father, and then they had... the cousin of Alaqua Cox played her when she was a child. So, it still looked like her as a child, and there were scenes where the child Echo is interacting with her father, and they were all from scenes I wrote, you know, 25 years ago. So, it was a, I haven't entirely got my head around it personally, but I enjoyed it. Yeah, I was fascinated by it."

Mack has other credits on MCU projects, something we talked about briefly in the interview you can see in full below, alongside touching on his long-time (and perhaps best-known) project of Kabuki. Catch all of this and more below.