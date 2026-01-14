Ecco the Dolphin is making waves with several new games coming

Say Ed Annunziata and most people will probably respond with "who?". Nonetheless, he has achieved the feat of creating one of the gaming world's most iconic gaming experiences, namely Ecco the Dolphin for Mega Drive from 1992 (he also created the sadly underrated Kolibri, often considered the best game for 32X). Now he has officially announced that he is once again ready to take on his beloved marine mammal in not just one new adventure, but several.

There have long been reports that Sega's efforts to revive its rich gaming history (where we already know that new games in series such as Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, and Virtua Fighter are on the way, including the recently launched Shinobi: Art of Vengeance) would include Ecco the Dolphin, where remasters of the original games have already been confirmed.

Image from the official homepage.

But apparently there is more than that in the works, because now the series has an official website where we can read that Ed Annunziata and other original creators have multiple Ecco projects in the works:

"The team behind Ecco the Dolphin includes original creators from the classic games, alongside talented new team members who share a deep love and respect for this iconic franchise. Together, we're dedicated to expanding the Ecco the Dolphin IP to the level it has always deserved.

"We're currently working on new Ecco games and products that honor the spirit of the original while bringing fresh experiences to both longtime fans and new players discovering Ecco's epic world for the first time."

We don't have any more information at this point, but we assume we're not alone in considering this very good news. We'll be back when we know more.