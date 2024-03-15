The Bear renewed for Season 4 to film back-to-back with Season 3

HQ

The Bear has been quietly picked up for a fourth season. While FX has not yet officially announced this upcoming season, Deadline states that the Emmy-winning series is set to film its third and fourth seasons back-to-back.

This scheduling could have been done for a multitude of reasons. Some believe that like another FX show Atlanta, there's a possibility The Bear could end with its fourth season. However, it seems that Season 5 is still a possibility as well.

The most likely explanation is that stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edibiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are becoming increasingly more difficult to lock down. Scheduling conflicts could arise, and so it's possible that FX wanted to bang out another season quickly while it still has hold of these prime actors.

In any case, don't expect a long wait for The Bear Season 4.