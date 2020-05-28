Ebb Software explains why Scorn is headed for Xbox Series X

You're watching Advertisements

Earlier this month, Microsoft revealed a couple of third party games coming for Xbox Series X. One of the stand-out titles was the H. R. Giger inspired horror-game Scorn, which seems to combine stunning graphics and an eerie atmosphere (or rather, atmosfear perhaps).

Scorn was actually announced back in 2014 and was intended as a PC only title, but failed the Kickstarter campaign, while a second one, which launched 2017, did succeed. So why did the developers decide to release it for Xbox Series X as well, and what about Playstation 5? GamingBolt asked the game director Ljubomir Peklar precisely this, and here is what he had to say about it:

"It's very simple. Good performance of the game is important to us. Xbox Series X is a very capable hardware that enables parity with the PC version of the game. We can't discuss any info regarding Playstation."

Peklar also confirmed that Scorn will in fact run in 4K and 60 FPS for Xbox Series X. So far, no release date has been confirmed for Scorn, neither for PC nor console.