I'm rarely surprised by the good in the lower-mid-range wireless headphone arena. Usually, looking for quality or some really cool feature below the €100 price range seemed like a thing of the past. But this EarFun Tune Pro has completely dismantled my stance on everything. And I still can't make sense of it.

To put us in the picture. EarFun Tune Pro is a wireless Hi-Fi circumaural headphone with ANC. They are quite light (289.5 grams), have a rather sober design and are really not very flashy in their exterior design. Their headband with ear cushion has a metal core with a plastic cover and light trims on the joints. The materials look regal, but they don't denote premium quality either. The handling is very simple too, with one MFB button for pairing with bluetooth receivers, two for volume and one for activating or deactivating the active noise cancellation. I consider them to be functional and very budget-friendly solutions so as not to increase the final price. Fortunately, there is a lot under the bonnet of these Tune Pros, and almost all of it is good.

The EarFun Tune Pro moves at a frequency of 2.4 GHz and has a range of about 15 metres with a transmission of less than 7dBm, provided there are no obstacles in between. As the headphones are not heavy, it's easy to forget you're wearing them as time passes during a long listening or work session. They are very easy to pair, with Bluetooth 5.4, so you can also connect to multiple devices at the same time. Ideal if you want to answer phone calls and keep your PC audio on at the same time.

And while we're on the subject of features, the built-in Game Mode has an Extreme Low Latency mode that can be activated via its Earfun Audio app, and the Cinema Mode also dramatically improves spatial sound quality. If you also want to improve the streaming quality, there's also a wired option (included in the box).

The quality is decent. I didn't expect the clarity of my usual OMEN 50L on PC, nor the bass I get from my JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds, but they sound far from mediocre. Where I've perhaps been less impressed is in the bass output, trying different genres of music, I understand that it doesn't manage to reach that reverberation at low frequencies.

So, what is the magic of these EarFun Tune Pro? What is it that makes this model always appear as sold out in the main distributors such as Amazon? The answer lies in the battery life, which is truly insane. The specs say it's 1,100 mAh, and promise a battery life of 80 hours with active noise cancellation on, and up to 120 hours if it's turned off. A pretty good NCA, by the way. Remember that we are always talking about wireless headphones with an official price of around 80 euros, although you can find them discounted even below 60 euros on the EarFun shop page, and with that autonomy, EarFun Tune Pro beats any headphones from the competition. It's unrivalled.

In fact, the unit we have for this review hasn't been charged once since we got our hands on it, and that was back in early summer. It's only now, months later, that we've received the first "low battery" signal, and have had to search high and low for the charging cable in the box (although we could have used any one, as it's a USB-C input).

I could have dedicated this text weeks ago, talking about how the EarFun Tune Pro is a remarkable multi-purpose headset, both for listening to music, and for taking calls and participating in teleworking meetings with good microphone cadence. Great if you don't want to spend a lot of money, but then I wouldn't really have been aware of the enormous convenience of having a wireless headset that you can forget about charging the battery and still use on a daily basis. A purist of perfect, pure sound will see them as a less interesting option, but I think most users will find these EarFun Tune Pro a much more attractive option than others with a bigger name behind them.