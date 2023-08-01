EA shows how you can shape your player and manager career in EA Sports FC 24

HQ

A lot of the talk surrounding the upcoming EA Sports FC 24 relates to the improvements that the game will be bringing off the pitch. Better visuals, more accurate character models, better lighting and stadium effects, and then of course more impactful ways to interact in the player and manager career modes. Speaking about the latter areas, EA has now shared a deep dive video that explores the improved Career modes.

Between delving into the new ways to manage clubs and create tactics and strategy, all the way to how player agents, PlayStyles, the focus camera, and winning the Ballon D'Or, the video touches on all of these areas and explains them in further depth.

You can catch the latest trailer for EA Sports FC 24 below, and can find our lengthy article detailing all the new additions in the title here.