EA Sports FC 24: All the new features and additions

To many outside of the series, a new FIFA game never seemed to be very different from the last. Sure, some players wear new kits, and the graphics and performance usually gets better, but beyond that, it all often looks very similar. Due to parting ways with FIFA, EA has opened the door to a rather exciting and significant new era for its football series, meaning while EA Sports FC 24 does look very familiar beyond the nametag, this is one of the most influential moments in sports video game history. So, with such a monumental September coming, you might be wondering why you should be even more excited about EA Sports FC 24 than you were about the countless FIFAs that came before it - and simply put, if you don't get all giddy about the really technical parts of football games, there are only a few areas that will make your jaw drop.

With an array of modern technological features and systems, and a slew of content additions, here are the new parts in EA Sports FC 24 and what they will bring to the game. Prepare yourself for a lot of new keywords.

HyperMotionV

HyperMotion isn't a new feature in EA Sports FC 24 as EA originally brought the system as part of FIFA 22. The idea behind it is to deliver even more accurate and realistic animations for players, and this is precisely what HyperMotionV will be continuing to achieve.

Unlike the former systems, HyperMotionV continues to use cameras spread out around football stadiums to capture and record real-time action from real games, to then translate that into realistic-looking animations to be used in-game. HyperMotionV has access to over 180 games worth of data, which means it has a much deeper bank of information to pull from to ensure each player looks correct.

HyperMotionV is also made up of six unique animation techniques. As for what these are and how they work, you can find a summary of each below:



Full Team Volumetric Motion: This captures unique moves, penalty kicks, actions, slide tackles, celebrations, and more, and then models them in-game.



AI Mimic: This makes players look even more real. Data is captured for most individual players in the game (approximately 1,200 pieces of unique player data) and uses this to accurately reflect cadence of legs when in motion, arm motion, how a player leans, and so forth.



AcceleRATE 2.0: Picking up on AcceleRATE and how that offered three unique acceleration archetypes, this 2.0 version now brings seven types of acceleration archetypes - set between Lengthy and Explosive.



AI True Flight Ball Physics: This is an algorithm that learns and creates ball motion for the game. It should in practice deliver more realistic ball movement and bounces.



Kinetic Physical Play: Similar to AI Mimic, this will reflect the way a player shields and their methods for blocking, therefore improving realism.



AI Hands: The new Stretch Sense technology captures motion of hands in real life and incorporates that in-game, making motion seem more realistic.



EA Sports Sapien and GPU Cloth

On the topic of realism comes the new EA Sports Sapien and GPU Cloth technologies, which look to further make EA Sports FC 24 feel more immersive and accurate.

EA Sports Sapien is a system that has used tracked sensors placed on specific muscles to see how they flex and rest when in action, all in an effort to make better anatomically accurate players.

GPU Cloth is similar but with kits in mind. This animation technique will better reflect how a kit falls and wraps around a player, and should help make each player stand out anatomically compared to how it is today, where most players seem to exist with the same skeleton and frame beneath their skin.

Feature Lighting

Before getting onto the gameplay systems, one last appearance point: Feature Lighting. EA Sports FC 24 will support ground-truth ambient occlusion (GTAO) with the intention of using this to add more depth and detail to the surface of the pitch. Stack this up with stadium lights, fog, and light beams being improved, and with all of this being applied to the crowd as well, and the game intends to look significantly more realistic to FIFA 23.

Play Styles

Unlike HyperMotion, Play Styles are a new addition to the FIF...EA Sports FC experience, with this feature bringing new ways to use and develop players. Essentially, the system looks to observe and replicate certain styles of play that are associated with different types of players, for example wingers will gain access to unique dribbling Play Styles, whereas tall defenders will be better suited for heading Play Styles.

This system is powered by the data firm Opta, and spans two levels; regular Play Styles, and Play Styles+. The difference between the two will be how effective, accurate, easy to use, and how many animations are available, and the catch will be that Play Styles+ will only be available for the top players in the world. As for what types of Play Styles will be on offer, there will be 34 unique types, with two levels for each, making for 68 permutations split across several categories, with these being:



Trickster - for tricks and style



Dead Ball - for free kicks and set pieces



Power Header - for better headers



Power Shot - for strikers and those looking to put the ball in the net



Speed Dribbler - for those looking to move the ball up the pitch



Block - for more effective blocking



There are a few gameplay systems that have been introduced over the years that are being updated as well as part of Play Styles.



Precision Passing: This should now be more accurate, and even supports curved passes for more intricate set-ups and explosive goal opportunities.



Controlled Sprint Dribble: This will now support dribbling between jogging and sprinting speed.



Effort Dribble Touch: On demand, you can now tell a player to stretch and touch a ball before being tackled, and even opens the door to more moves further down the pitch.



Possession Tackles: In a bid to make tackling more realistic, this will allow defending players to keep the ball close when they win possession from an attacker. This is available to skilled defenders.



Shooting Responsiveness: This will allow players to have more responsive shots when shooting. Simple. When you press the button, the ball leaves your player's foot quicker in-game.



There are even a few new skill moves that are being introduced to allow you to style on opponents, with these including Skill Rainbow, Flare Nutmeg, Ball Roll Drag, and Drag Back Turn.

Matchday Experience and Reimagined UI

Actual gameplay aside, EA has looked to expand and improve the aesthetics of football in EA Sports FC 24. This comes in the new Matchday Experience and the updated UI.

The Matchday Experience is EA's attempt to make every football game feel unique and special, by including various off-pitch elements like footage from the locker rooms, actual glimpses of the pundits and commentators, an active crowd, and all of this happening before, at halftime, and at the end of a match. Some of the new methods that are being used are turning this up a notch as well, with these being:



Dynamic Match Intros: A short story cinematic tailored to each match and the game mode it is being played in.



Ultimate Team Lightshow: A vanity performance tailored to the teams you play to pump up kickoff.



HyperMotion Insight Overlays: A broadcast-like overlay that shares useful information like possession, shot trajectory, and more. These are designed not to interrupt the flow of play. There will also be new offside and Super Saves overlays here to boot.



Beyond Broadcast Audio: A new soundtrack that aims to better reflect the sound of a stadium, with louder chants, horns, drums, and so forth.



There will even be a secondary commentary team available, with this bringing both Guy Mowbray's and Sue Smith's voices to Kickoff and Ultimate Team modes for those using the English commentary tracks.

As for the reimagined UI, this is more retro in appearance, and resembles some of the older FIFA games. There will be both a new main menu and new logos, and even a nav strip switcher style system that allows you to easily move between modes.

Ultimate Team

For a lot of FIF...EA Sports FC players, this will be the mode that they frequent the most, so how is EA expanding it this time? Essentially, there are four main areas.

To start with, Play Styles are being incorporated in their entirety, and will allow people to further personalise and customise their players.

To follow up to this will be Evolutions, which will allow players to upgrade cards throughout the season. Essentially, you will activate an evolution procedure, which will task you with completing a set of challenges, and once this is in the books, the card in question will get slightly improved attributes and statistics, alongside a visual improvement.

It has been noted that special and campaign cards will also be available to evolve and that cosmetic upgrades will be a feature here too. But it's not just attributes and appearance that this feature will affect, as it will also allow you to fiddle with how a card fundamentally operates, opening the doors to alter the position of a player, and so on. It's expected that Evolutions will significantly change squad building.

A few community requested features will see Icon chemistry improved, and will likewise see the conflicting position modifier step dropped entirely.

Last of all is what's regarded as the biggest Ultimate Team player pool update yet, as female footballers will be arriving in EA Sports FC 24. This will span all areas, meaning there will be 74 teams and over 1,600 players added to Ultimate Team at once, with each fully integrated thanks to the chemistry system, which has been expanded to offer connections between clubs (i.e. the male and female side of a team). For those wondering, hybrid squads are allowed here, meaning you could have Vinicius Jr. setting up shots for Sam Kerr. The sky's the limit.

Player and Manager Career

In terms of these two game modes, the improvements are minor but important.

For managers, you can look forward to a new total management system that uses Tactical Visions to allow you to base your team's playing style on. There will be seven Visions on offer, including Tiki Taka, Gegenpressing, and Park the Bus, and you can adapt your Vision to each fixture. As for why you may want to do this, the new Match Preparation feature opens the door to more complex training plans, pre-match reports, and match ready training - all of which can be suited to the team you play. We're also told that a new Tactical View feature will provide better ways to spectate a match as a manager, and even make tactical adjustments during the game. Last of all on the manager front is the coach hiring suite, which is more complex and important than ever.

As for Player Career, the new agent and Career Path options allow you to plot where you want to go over your career, whether this means pressing to leave for a new club, or even adjusting the position you play. Play Styles themselves will also be unlocked in this mode depending on how you fit into a team. Oh...and come game day, a player focus camera has been added, allowing you to better follow your star.

Both modes will also feature new Dynamic Moments, which for a player includes being able to win the Ballon d'Or, and for managers includes experiencing open top bus rides through your home city to celebrate collected trophies and so on.

Clubs

Not a whole lot is being changed on this front. The biggest adjustment revolves around Pro Clubs, which is now known as just Clubs. This mode will now feature a new league season format that revolves around six-week long seasons that culminate in promotion events and playoff matches - there will be no relegations here. The rewards for a Clubs season are said to be vanity items and even bigger stadiums to suit your team as they progress through the ranks. As is the case elsewhere, Play Styles are in effect here too.

It should be said as well that Clubs will offer crossplay at launch, but that it will be limited to generations. PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles will all be able to play together, whereas PS4 and Xbox One will have to make do with each other's company. There was no word as to which category Switch fitted into.

Nintendo Switch

On the topic of Switch, EA noted that EA Sports FC 24 will actually use the Frostbite engine in this version, meaning it will be on better parity with the other editions of the game series...finally. Annnd, Switch players can also enjoy Ultimate Team in this instalment...woohoo!

Founder Status

Last of all is the Founder Status, which will be given to anyone who plays EA Sports FC 24 before November 1, 2023. This will include a limited badge and kit design, and will carry forward through games and open the way to future rewards in the franchise for years to come.

Yes, this was a lot of information. As for how it all stacks up in-game, we'll know for certain come September 29, when EA Sports FC 24 debuts on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, or on September 22 if you decide to pick up the Ultimate Edition.