EA Motive is showing off more of the Dead Space remake later today

We're not saying that the Dead Space remake's reveal wasn't exciting, but its teaser was only really brief and didn't share a great of information. If you're like us and are craving more details on the game then you'll be pleased to hear that EA Motive is holding a live stream offering "a very early look at development" later today. The stream is set to take place at 6pm BST/ 7pm CEST and it can be viewed on the studio's official Twitch channel.

We're not too sure exactly what we're going to see here, but we have our fingers crossed that we will get to look at some gameplay. With the title being a remake it'll be great to see what improvements and changes it has made over the 2008 original.