EA is removing NFL head coach Jon Gruden from Madden NFL 22 following denigrating email scandal

EA Sports has revealed that it will be removing the Las Vegas Raiders ex-head coach Jon Gruden from Madden NFL 22, following a denigrating email scandal that showed Gruden making several homophobic and misogynistic comments.

Explained by EA in a Twitter statement, Gruden will be replaced by a "generic likeness" in a future update, as EA affirms its commitment to "maintaining a culture of inclusion and equity."

The full statement reads as follows; "EA Sports is committed to taking action in maintaining a culture of inclusion and equity. Due to the circumstances of Jon Gruden's resignation, we are taking steps to remove him from Madden NFL 22. We will replace him with a generic likeness via a title update in the coming weeks."

This isn't the first time EA has removed an individual from a Madden game. Previously it cut Ray Rice from Madden NFL 15, and even Aaron Hernandez from Madden NFL 25.