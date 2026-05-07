Dying Light franchise director steps down to explore a new chapter

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Tymon Smektala, the franchise director for Dying Light at developer Techland, is stepping down from his role. This comes following almost four years with Smektala at the head of Dying Light, and more than thirteen years with the company as a whole.

"After years with Dying Light, I'm moving into a new chapter. It's been an incredible journey, and I'm proud of what we've built," Smektala writes on LinkedIn. He thanked the people working at Techland for their "passion, energy, and shared ambition to make Dying Light the ultimate zombie experience."

We don't know where Smektala's career will take him next, but he is taking a big step away from a franchise he's cared about for a long time. Smektala hasn't always been a game designer, and has also worked as a rapper, performer, and editor-in-chief at a publisher. Quite the all-rounder, really, and yet we hope a man as passionate about games and creating great experiences as Smektala is will stick in our medium. Check out our interview with him for Dying Light: The Beast to hear more about his love for his now former franchise.