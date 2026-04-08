Dress to impress when playing 007 First Light with the DualSense 007 First Light Limited Edition

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Today we received the bittersweet news that 007 First Light, the IOI title set to bring James Bond back to the world of video games after more than 13 years' absence, will be delayed on the Nintendo Switch 2, whilst reaffirming the commitment to launch the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series versions on 27 May, as planned.

Perhaps to encourage players to celebrate that date in style, PlayStation has seized the opportunity to unveil the DualSense 007 First Light Limited Edition controller, featuring a design inspired by Bond's agent code and a gold colour scheme that pays homage to the franchise. The controller will be available from May 27 in limited quantities at a price of £74.99/€84.99, and pre-orders will open on April 17 at 10:00 AM local time, according to the PlayStation Blog post.

So, if you want to get your hands on this distinctive controller to help a young James Bond become the most famous MI6 agent with a licence to kill in history, make a note of the date, because they're sure to sell out in minutes. Take a look below.