Dreame has strapped rocket boosters to their concept EV for a 0.9 second 0-100 km/h

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They started manufacturing robot vacuum cleaners, but have several times notified press and consumers, that their ambitions will take them far beyond that. We know that they're working on TV's, and that's really not the end of it.

As Top Gear reports, Dreame has announced an electric hypercar concept (you read the right) called the Nebula NEXT 01 JET Edition. It's actual a new edition of the original concept, and it's frankly outrageous.

It's close to 1900 horsepower, and can generate up to 100kN of thrust, presumably helping it achieve 0-100 kilometers an hour in 0.9 seconds. And how does it achieve that? With dual solid rocket boosters - yes, rockets.

This remains a concept however, and it's unlikely rocket boosters will ever be made available in market models, but Dreame is obviously... well, dreaming big here.