Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in September

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Out of the special stream celebrating the 40th anniversary of Dragon Quest, in which we were shown the announcement of the reboot of Dragon Quest XII, now known as Beyond Dreams, and also the announcement of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered Kingdom, the JRPG franchise will also bring its latest main instalment to a new platform.

At last, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age will have a native version on Nintendo Switch 2. The new version of this massive title is set to arrive on 24 September, and in addition to containing everything already offered by its Definitive Edition, it will provide players with two new graphics modes, one prioritising resolution and the other performance. Pre-orders are now open on the Nintendo eShop.

The bad news is that those who already own Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age on Nintendo Switch will not be able to upgrade their version to the new platform, and will have to pay the £34.99/€39.99 currently listed for pre-ordering the new version.

Check out the trailer for Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age on Nintendo Switch 2 below.