Square Enix shows off Dragon Quest XII, now known as Beyond Dreams following developmental restart

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It's the 40th anniversary of Dragon Quest and we have been celebrating the feat by delving into our history with the long-running JRPG saga. But to add to this, Square Enix had plenty to share about the future of the franchise, namely the long-awaited Dragon Quest XII, as series creator Yuji Horii teased recently.

We finally have an answer as to why the game has been so silent for such a long period of time and the answer is basically that it was reset and rebooted. In the update video shared by the Dragon Quest team, executive producer Yosuke Saito explained that the project "hit a lot of hurdles along the way" and that "due to a reshuffle of the team and a restart of development, it's going to be a bit longer till it's in your hands." Essentially, as Saito explains, "we decided to move things around and start over from scratch," and this means that the Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate we knew has been pushed aside to make room for Dragon Quest XII: Beyond Dreams, as the game is now known.

With this information in mind, the first taste of Dragon Quest XII: Beyond Dreams was shared in a trailer that you can see below in the wider update video. After the trailer finished airing, Horii took the spotlight and explained that the game follows a protagonist who is beset by visions in their dreams, which in a Dragon Quest format, takes them on a broad and expansive journey to save the wider world.

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Horii then explains further that this updated version is "coming along really well" and that it will "like every game before it, will come with Akira Toriyama's characters and Koichi Sugiyama's music." As for when we'll see more, this remains the big question, as the project still seems to be quite the distance away, as we're even promised that the additionally announced Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World is planning to debut before Dragon Quest XII does so, and that game doesn't yet have any form of date or release window attached to it.

Are you excited for Dragon Quest XII: Beyond Dreams?