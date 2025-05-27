Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake launches later this autumn

HQ

As we recently reported, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake will be released for Switch 2, both digitally and physically (via a so-called Game-Key Card, which is a cartridge that does not contain the game, but allows you to download it). Now the release date has also been revealed via Threads, and it turns out that it launches almost a year to the day after Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake.

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake arrives on October 30 this year, coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Switch, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X. There will also be a Collector's Edition with extra goodies like digital items and wallpapers, and collectible acrylic figures. Check out everything included in the Threads post below.

The reason for Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake being released after the Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake may seem odd, but it's a case of the same situation as with the original and prequel trilogies of Star Wars. Part three is set chronologically at the beginning of the story (in the so-called Erdrick Trilogy). Starting there allows new players to follow the series timeline in the correct order as they play through Parts I and II after Part III.