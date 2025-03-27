First look at Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake... without release date

The first announcement of what is likely to be the last Nintendo Switch 1 Nintendo Direct began with a reminder that one of the biggest hits of late last year will be releasing two new adventures in 2025.

That's right, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake has made an appearance, still holding off on revealing its final release date, but with a first look at these two instalments that complete the so-called Erdrick Trilogy, from which the entire mythology of most Dragon Quest games originates.

Although originally released before Dragon Quest III, these two games are later in the narrative, so it makes sense that these remakes would arrive a few months after Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. Check out the first screenshots of Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake below.