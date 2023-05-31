Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Age writer is taking a stance against AI

He's called it soulless.

HQ

David Gaider, the former narrative lead for BioWare's Dragon Age, has come out against AI-generated dialogue and characters in a series of tweets.

Responding to an article which seemed to boast about the prospect of video games being filled with NPCs that learned from the player's interactions, Gaider instead called the concept "lacklustre" and "soulless."

Gaider recalls times when his team believed that procedurally generated dialogue was right around the corner, but "even when the procedural lines were written by human hands, the end result once they were assembled was... lackluster. Soulless."

What do you think? Should AI be used in video game dialogue?

