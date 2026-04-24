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Earlier today, we reported on the news that the United States was supposedly unhappy with the United Kingdom and Spain's lack of support for its war in the Middle-East, so much so that it is contemplating suspending the countries from NATO and even reconsidering its stance on the UK's claim to the Falklands territory.

To this end, now Downing Street has issued a response, with a representative from No. 10 sharing with BBC News that the sovereignty of the Falklands "rests with the UK" as it's entirely within the rights of the residents of the islands to determine their nationality.

"The Falkland Islands have hugely voted overwhelmingly in favour of remaining a UK overseas territory, and we've always stood behind the islanders' right to self-determination and the fact that sovereignty rests with the UK.

"We've expressed this position previously clearly and consistently to successive US administrations and nothing is going to change that."

This all comes as the United States claims to want an extension of the ceasefire in the Middle-East and continues to hope for peace, while simultaneously supposedly threatening allies for not 'doing their part'.