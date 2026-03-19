Double Fine's Kiln will launch in April

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The big surprise at Xbox's Developer_Direct earlier this year was an appearance from Double Fine, who hot off the back of Keeper, showed up to present Kiln to the world. This is a multiplayer party title that features sentient and wacky pottery, and when Tim Schafer appeared to show off the game, he revealed that we would be playing Kiln in the spring, but that the date would be shared down the line.

Well, here we are now. In a rather subtle Xbox Wire blog post, it has been revealed that Kiln will be launching as soon as next month on April 23, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S (plus the wider Xbox ecosystem of Cloud, Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox on PC, etc.).

For those interested in getting a taste of Kiln ahead of its launch, it has also been affirmed that the game will be getting an open beta between April 9-11, specifically on Steam. As per the pricing of Kiln, it will arrive at a reasonable price tag, with the base edition clocking in at $19.99 and the bigger Fired Up Edition at $29.99. This latter bundle features some additional cosmetic options and premium currency to buy more goodies too.

Will you be playing Kiln in April?