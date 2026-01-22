Double Fine reveals Kiln at Xbox Developer Direct

Anyone have Tim Schafer smashing a pot on their bingo card for today's Developer Direct? Me neither. We were expecting a fourth game from tonight's show, and the Psychonauts developer showed off a suitably whimsical party game called Kiln.

In Kiln, you make your own pottery masterpiece. You'll mould the clay, decorate it as you see fit, and the game will give you your stats and mechanics based on your creation. There are big pots that are big bruisers, and more slender jugs that give you a bit of an all-round playstyle.

Kiln was drawn up in a short while, but the game is nearly ready to launch, arriving this Spring. Check out the trailer below: