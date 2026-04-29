Double Fine teases a remake of Psychonauts, more than 20 years after its release

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Is a Psychonauts remake on the way? Just a day ago, we may have said no way, but now it seems Double Fine has teased a re-release of its 2005 classic adventure platformer, complete with fresh visuals more reminiscent of the 2021 sequel.

Replying to a fan on Twitter/X, who said they were asking for a remake of Psychonauts with the graphics of the second game. The request came from an understanding that Psychonauts 3 isn't likely to come out anytime soon. Out of nowhere, Double Fine responded with the following:

"Day 1 of acknowledging that we agree - this would indeed be amazing, and we'd love to do it... one day...."

Of course, this doesn't confirm we're getting a remake, just that Double Fine would love to do it, with plenty of ellipses to make the tease all the more vague. That "one day" aspect of the response could mean it's a project way down the line, or surprisingly close. The interest in a remake is clear, at least, and while Psychonauts isn't the biggest franchise out there, in the comments below Double Fine's post there are a lot of fans claiming they'd buy the game again as soon as it re-released.

Right now, Double Fine's focus is on Kiln, the strange and unique party game where you make your own pottery to beat up someone else's pot, jug, vase, or whatever they've made. After that, we'll have to see what's next.