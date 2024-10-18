Double Fine doesn't seem to rule out a Brütal Legend sequel at some point

HQ

Apparently the Double Fine classic Brütal Legend celebrated its 15th anniversary last Sunday and with this in mind the studio has now published a long love letter to their metal classic that is definitely worth reading.

For those who hoped that the studio would announce Bütal Legend 2 at the same time, we have bad news... but also some hope to offer. Because no sequel is apparently underway, but community manager Harper Jay MacIntyre still writes that it is something people continuously ask for and add:

"...while that's not in the card for now, it's certainly a universe many folks here at the studio wonder about returning to."

The studio boss, industry legend and just overall great guy Tim Schafer himself also comments on this and at the same time tells us that he has apparently thought about it a lot because he has an idea of how he wants part two to work:

"People ask about Brütal Legend 2 all the time and I'm torn about that. I know some of them want it with an evolution of the RTS stuff and some of them just want God of War with Eddie Riggs. I understand the logic of making the second option, but I'm much more excited about the first."

Whether there will ever be a Brütal Legend 2 remains to be seen - but it sure sounds like hope is alive, doesn't it?