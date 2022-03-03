Doom II is getting a new level designed by John Romero in support for Ukraine

HQ

Doom II: Hell on Earth is undoubtedly one of the most classic and influential action games of all time, while it almost made computers melt when it was released back in 1994 as a result of the magnificent graphics. One of the people who made it possible, was John Romero, credited as both designer and programmer.

Now he has returned to the game once again and created a new level for the first time since 1994. So if you feel like enjoying some true retro action made by one of the original creators - now is your chance to do so. Just head over to Romero.com to download the level One Humanity. It is priced €5 and all of the proceeds goes to supporting the people of Ukraine after the senseless Russian war. Romero tweets:

"To support the people of Ukraine and the humanitarian efforts of the Red Cross and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund, I'm releasing a new DOOM II level for a donation of €5. 100% of the proceeds go toward these agencies. Thank you."

Have fun and do some good at the same time. Not a shabby combination!