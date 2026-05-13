Don't expect that Dead Space 4 will ever be released

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The remake of Dead Space was a huge success, outselling both the original and EA's own expectations, and reaching over two million confirmed copies. This naturally led to hopes that Dead Space 2 would also get a remake, but unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case.

So our only hope is that EA will make a fourth instalment in the series and continue the saga. But... unfortunately, even that seems unlikely. That's according to the series' writer and producer, Chuck Beaver, in an interview on the FRVR Podcast. He says that despite the success of the remake, the series isn't anywhere near where it needs to be for EA to bother with it:

"Horror games have a bit of a ceiling, you know, and I think the number back in [former EA VP] Frank Gibeau's day was 5 million units to keep going on Dead Space. I think the number is like 15 million units now, given the cost of things."

Beaver thinks it was sad for the team that the series was cancelled, but he doesn't feel it was unfair; rather, he understands and accepts why the third instalment became the final one:

"It wasn't like it didn't get a run out of it. I mean, it's disappointing that we can't make a beloved franchise to its logical end, but I guess I'm too much of a producer, [I've] been producing for too long. I understand the numbers, and I understand what's happening, and why even Motive wasn't really greenlit for anything after the remake."

In short, Dead Space is probably a dead and buried series. Now that EA is being acquired by a Saudi consortium, they are expected to focus even more on safe bets going forward, which further reinforces this sad fact.