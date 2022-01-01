Don't expect another Plants vs Zombies action game anytime soon

HQ

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville was released two years ago, but despite being a good shooter with a charming design in a famous franchise, it never became a huge hit. This was the third game with the same theme (including Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare and it's sequel), and it seems like it might also be the last.

Even though it was posted a while ago, it was recently noticed on Resetera that the team has been split up and moved to other projects, according to the former Franchise Creative Director Justin Wiebe. We sure wouldn't mind more games in this series, but realistically we shouldn't expect a fourth game for many years - if ever.

What did you think of the Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare games?