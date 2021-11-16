Don't count on The Elder Scrolls VI coming to PlayStation

HQ

Although Microsoft bought Bethesda earlier this year, many hoped that games such as Fallout 5 , Starfield and, above all, The Elder Scrolls VI would still come to PlayStation consoles. Not even after Xbox boss Phil Spencer made it clear that the acquisition was about exclusivity did people stop hoping.

Maybe that's why Phil Spencer now gives a much clearer message in an interview with GQ. There, Xbox boss Phil Spencer clearly states that The Elder Scrolls VI will follow in the same footsteps as Starfield by only being released for PC and Xbox. He explains himself as follows:

"It's not about punishing any other platform, like I fundamentally believe all of the platforms can continue to grow. But in order to be on Xbox, I want us to be able to bring the full complete package of what we have. And that would be true when I think about Elder Scrolls VI. That would be true when I think about any of our franchises."

In short, for the PC, Xbox and Xbox Game Pass (which also includes Android and iOS via the cloud) you will be able to enjoy The Elder Scrolls VI when it eventually releases, which, will probably take a few more years.