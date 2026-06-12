Donkey therapy helps psychiatric patients find new confidence

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Is it possible to cure anxiety and depression with the help of a donkey? It actually seems so. A hospital just outside Paris is reported to have achieved unexpected success in treating patients, even those with autism and schizophrenia.

The program was launched almost exactly ten years ago and involves a group of patients who regularly go for walks with donkeys, thereby building a relationship with the animals. The activity has become a much-appreciated part of daily life for the participants and has contributed to, among other things, improved self-esteem, social interaction, and, not least, a break from the hospital environment.

The program has already begun to expand and now includes animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs, pigeons, and turtles. According to reports, donkeys were initially chosen because of their calm temperament. The goal is now to establish the method in more psychiatric settings across France.