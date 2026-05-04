Django and Zorro are crossing over in a new movie from Sony

Rarely does Quentin Tarantino go in for a sequel. However, in 2014 he teamed up with Matt Wagner and Dynamite Entertainment to create a follow-on comic from the 2012 hit movie Django Unchained, where we see the slave-turned-bounty hunter Django team up with none other than the masked swordsman Zorro.

As per Deadline, the 7-issue comic is being adapted into a new movie, which will follow along its storyline. The film isn't being helmed by Tarantino himself, but like the Cliff Booth spin-off from Netflix, it appears Tarantino has given his blessing for the Django/Zorro film to be made. Mystic River and LA Confidential's Brian Helgeland is being tipped to direct the movie, and is currently scripting a new story.

In the comic, Django's quest for revenge against the worst people in the world saw him join forces with Don Diego de la Vega, the first Zorro from the 1998 film The Mast of Zorro. Don Diego passes on the mantle to Antonio Banderas' character in the original movie, but it seems this adaptation focuses on a younger version of the Zorro character, with Don Diego still wearing the famous mask.

There's no release window for the movie, nor anyone attached bar Helgeland it seems. You'd imagine Jamie Foxx would reprise his role, but then we'd wonder who would star alongside him as Zorro. Sony has yet to make an official comment on the movie.