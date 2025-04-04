Disney's live-action Tangled remake put on hold

For years, Disney has been churning out live-action remakes of popular movies. From The Lion King to Snow White, these films have often been critiqued for being lazy at the best of times, even if they do rake in box office cash.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this Disney era has hit a bit of a roadblock, as the Tangled remake has been put on hold, according to insiders. The project was in development, with The Greatest Showman's Michael Gracey being set up to direct.

This news comes after an underwhelming performance at the box office for Disney's Snow White. With controversy surrounding the film since its inception, combined with poor reviews, it seems that the latest live-action remake was doomed from the start.

However, this doesn't immediately stop Disney's live-action pursuits, as we still have Lilo & Stitch set to come out this year, alongside the Moana remake in July 2026. But, following that, things may change.