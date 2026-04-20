Disney's Infinity Vision promises to be the ultimate premium moviegoing experience

HQ

The Walt Disney Company has announced Infinity Vision, and call it the ultimate premium moviegoing experience. It is a new certification for audiences to know which "auditoriums offer the biggest, brightest, and most immersive cinematic experiences".

In order to get this new certification, auditoriums must meet the following technical standards.



"The largest screens for maximum scale



Laser projection for superior brightness and clarity



Premium audio formats for fully immersive sound"



These specifications are not that specific, but according to Disney, "over 75 domestic and 300 global exhibitor PLFs [Premium Large Format] currently available to consumers", and the word "domestic" of course mean within the US of A.

Infinity Vision certification makes it simple for consumers to find certified auditoriums when purchasing tickets. It might also mean higher prices for these tickets? We just have to wait and see.