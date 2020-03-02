Disney's Artemis Fowl gets full official trailer

Artemis Fowl is a new Disney super-production, which is an adaptation of the book going by the same title. The movie will debut in theatres on May 29 of this year, and its full trailer has just appeared on the web.

Movie will tell the popular story of 12-year-old novel series protagonist Artemis Fowl, who sets off in search of his father. During his journey, the boy will discover a completely new land below the surface of the earth, inhabited by magical creatures. Take a look at the trailer below.