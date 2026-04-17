Disney reveals leading stars for upcoming animated film, Hexed

2026 is a huge year for Disney and animation, as already we've been able to see Hoppers, but the summer will bring Toy Story 5, and beyond that we know the big autumn premiere will be Hexed.

We don't actually know a great deal about Hexed as of yet as Disney has been surprisingly tight-lipped in regards to the project, but perhaps this will soon be changing. We say this as during CinemaCon, Disney confirmed the leading cast for the project, noting that both Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones are on board.

Steinfeld is set to play a character called Billie and Jones will become Alice, both of whom will no doubt steal the spotlight when Hexed arrives in cinemas on November 25, making it a big Thanksgiving weekend arrival alongside Focker-In-Law, which just received its first trailer too.

As for what Hexed is actually about, it follows an awkward teen and their unusual mother who discover that their strangeness may in fact be magical powers. Naturally, this leads the pair on a crazy adventure into a hidden magical realm.

Expect more information from Hexed soon now that the leading cast has been confirmed.