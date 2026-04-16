It's time to meet the parents all over again in Focker-in-Law trailer

We were promised yesterday that the first trailer for Focker-in-Law would arrive this afternoon, and this is precisely what has just happened. Universal has shared a glimpse at the coming comedy film, which will be the fourth in the series that started with the timeless Meet the Parents and then evolved into Meet the Fockers and most recently, Little Fockers.

Focker-in-Law continues the generational story and sees how Henry, the son of Ben Stiller's Greg and Teri Polo's Pam Focker, navigates getting engaged to a woman who seems to be a complete mismatch for him. This young couple (Henry and Olivia Jones) will be played by Skyler Gisondo (Superman's Jimmy Olsen, fittingly...) and Ariana Grande.

Focker-in-Law will also, as expected, reunite some of the other core stars from the series, including Robert De Niro as Jack Brynes, Owen Wilson as Kevin Rawley, and Blythe Danner as Dina Byrnes.

Check out the trailer for Focker-in-Law below, ahead of its premiere in cinemas on November 26.