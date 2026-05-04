Disney had ideas for Tangled 2, but none of them were good enough to justify a sequel

Whenever you get a hit movie, you're bound to think of ways to capitalise on that success. Sequels are the obvious go-to idea, but sometimes you're stumped on how to develop a story further. That was the case for Disney's Tangled, which apparently had sequel plans in the works, just not very good ones.

Nathan Greno, the director of the 2010 animated movie, said that the team did come up with some ideas and discussions around a Tangled sequel, but that the fairy tale offered unique challenges in creating it.

"I'm not against sequels. There was, I will say, after we finished Tangled... It's a tricky place, because I'll put it this way: once Pinocchio becomes a real boy, what else is there to say? Once the Beast becomes a human, what else is there to say?" Greno told The Direct.

"We actually did an off-site at Disney, and we got the original team together, and we really all talked about it for hours, and we kind of walked away saying, 'We couldn't find a story worth telling,'" he continued.

There was more Tangled content after the first film, but it came in the form of a short centred around Rapunzel's wedding. "There was a short that we did the wedding [in], because people come and ask, like, 'Where's the wedding?' So we did do the wedding, because that felt natural. But in general, yeah, there just wasn't a story that I could find," Greno explained.

Perhaps Disney can find space for a sequel after its live-action remake. Bringing an animated movie into a new format isn't the best idea for a story's retelling, but who cares when they make so much money?