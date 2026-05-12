Discord's Nitro subscription now includes Xbox Game Pass

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Discord is the choice for many video game fans, and it seems that Microsoft knows it. According to Xbox and reported by Engadget, Discord's Nitro subscription now includes "a slightly nerfed" Xbox Game Pass.

Starter edition of Xbox Game Pass includes access to more than 50 console and PC games, such as Fallout 4, Stardew Valley, DayZ, Deep Rock Galactic, Overcooked 2, and Grounded. And as expected, more will be added over time. This Game Pass starter edition also offers 10 hours of cloud gaming access every month. This means that you can stream certain games from your Xbox library. And finally, you will be able to earn Xbox rewards as well.

Discord's Nitro subscribers can use this offer for starter edition right now, if they are living in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, or the United States.

Discord is not increasing the price of Nitro subscription, since according to Engadget, the price remains at $10 per month, or $100 per year. But with Nitro Basic and Nitro Classic subscription you can't get rewards.

Since things are looking good, Microsoft is about to offer Discord Nitro benefits to Game Pass subscribers.