Directive 8020 will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series in May

It has been a turbulent road for developer Supermassive Games, who after concluding the first 'season' of The Dark Pictures Anthology intended to jump quite quickly into the next 'season' that would commence with the project now simply referred to as Directive 8020. However, a series of delays stopped this from happening as soon as originally planned, but clearly the studio is now ready to put the game into the hands of its players.

Supermassive has just confirmed that Directive 8020 will be launching on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S devices as soon as May 12. The launch will come in both a digital and physical format, with multiple versions on offer too.

There will be a standard base edition that just features the game, but also a Deluxe Edition that is being offered out 'for free' for PS5 and Xbox Series players that pre-order the game as of now. The Deluxe Edition features a few extra goodies, including The Dark Pictures Outfit Pack, The Dark Pictures Collectables, a Cinematic Filter Pack, a Digital Soundtrack, and also a Digital Artbook.

Beyond this, Supermassive confirms that Directive 8020 will launch with a single-player and a five-person couch co-op mode, but will eventually also get an online multiplayer mode in the form of a free post-launch update.

Will you be playing Directive 8020 in May?