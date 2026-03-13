Directive 8020 will have us questioning our friends in its multiplayer mode

HQ

Just as was the case with The Dark Pictures Anthology, in the new entry in the series of horror titles from Supermassive Games, we'll also be able to play with our friends. Giving players control of individual characters is a sure-fire way to raise the stakes through gameplay, especially in a title like Directive 8020, where so many people can die, or turn against you.

In the trailer below, Supermassive Games highlights the ideal "movie night" style multiplayer scenario, where you and a few friends start and finish the campaign of Directive 8020, doing as much as you can to survive on a spaceship attacked by a shape-shifting alien life form. You and up to four friends can pass around the controller at various points in the game, when the perspective shifts to a new character.

With the shape-shifting aspect of Directive 8020's monster, we're advised not even to trust our friends, as you never know who could be a villain in disguise. We imagine this could be especially interesting over an online connection, as online multiplayer will be added in a post-launch patch for Directive 8020, allowing us to potentially be fooled by our friends, really putting our trust into question.