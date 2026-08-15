Digger's runtime has been confirmed, will be over two hours in duration

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This October, Tom Cruise will return to cinemas around the world when he headlines the bizarre yet fascinating-looking Digger. Coming from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Digger is a film that follows one of the richest men on the planet as he is tasked with putting the world back together after his wealth-hunting endeavours ignite a series of catastrophes and lead to immeasurable damage and financial cost.

With Digger premiering in cinemas in early October, the runtime for the anticipated project has now been confirmed. If you were wondering whether Digger would be challenging to become one of Cruise's longest movies, the good news is that it won't be doing so.

As per Screen Rant, Digger will be looking to clock in at two hours and eight minutes (128 minutes), which would actually be far from one of Cruise's longest theatrical outings. In fact, it would be 26 minutes shorter than Cruise's fifth longest film (tied between The Last Samurai and The Firm at 154 minutes).

Essentially, unlike Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning last year, you won't need to have to settle in for almost a three-hour epic. For more on Digger, check out the recent trailer for the odd yet anticipated movie below.