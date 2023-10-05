Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Overwatch 2

Diablo IV fully crosses over with Overwatch 2 in Season 7

Not only is The Blessed Mother arriving in the hero shooter, but so is Inarius, Imperious, and Azmodan.

Just recently, we reported that Diablo IV would be crossing over with Overwatch 2 in the upcoming Season 7: Rise of Darkness. Well, now that that season is just days away from launching, with it debuting on October 10, Blizzard has released the full trailer for the season and revealed the extent to which Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 will be colliding.

Not only will Moira be getting a Lilith skin, but Pharah will be getting an Inarius skin, Reinhardt an Imperious skin, and Wrecking Ball an Azmodan skin. There will also be a new take on the Junkenstien's Revenge event, with this seemingly making significant changes to the PvE event and introducing new mechanics like power-ups.

Aside from the Diablo crossover, Season 7 will also bring the new Control map of Samoa, a rework of Sombra's ability set, and a plan to significantly change Roadhog later in the season too. Hanzo will also be the recipient of the next Mythic Skin, with this known as Onryō Hanzo. And we're told that there will be 17 new Halloween skins to purchase and unlock.

Overwatch 2

