Diablo IV fully crosses over with Overwatch 2 in Season 7

Just recently, we reported that Diablo IV would be crossing over with Overwatch 2 in the upcoming Season 7: Rise of Darkness. Well, now that that season is just days away from launching, with it debuting on October 10, Blizzard has released the full trailer for the season and revealed the extent to which Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 will be colliding.

Not only will Moira be getting a Lilith skin, but Pharah will be getting an Inarius skin, Reinhardt an Imperious skin, and Wrecking Ball an Azmodan skin. There will also be a new take on the Junkenstien's Revenge event, with this seemingly making significant changes to the PvE event and introducing new mechanics like power-ups.

Aside from the Diablo crossover, Season 7 will also bring the new Control map of Samoa, a rework of Sombra's ability set, and a plan to significantly change Roadhog later in the season too. Hanzo will also be the recipient of the next Mythic Skin, with this known as Onryō Hanzo. And we're told that there will be 17 new Halloween skins to purchase and unlock.