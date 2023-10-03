Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Overwatch 2

The Blessed Mother is coming to Overwatch 2

Diablo IV is crossing over with the hero shooter.

HQ

Overwatch 2's next season will be fully unveiled later today, but with this reveal coming soon, Blizzard has now shared a teaser of the season on X, and in the short video we get a glimpse at how the developer will be celebrating the spookiest season of the year again.

Blizzard will be looking to its Diablo series to mark the spooky season in Overwatch 2, all as part of a season that is dubbed Rise of Darkness. Why is it called such? Because The Blessed Mother, the creator of Sanctuary, Lilith herself will be coming to the hero shooter as a new skin for Moira.

There's no exact confirmation about how this skin will be offered, but a reasonable guess would be that it will be a part of the next battle pass for the game, when Season 7 launches on October 10, 2023.

The full reveal trailer for the season will debut at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST today, October 3, 2023.

Overwatch 2

